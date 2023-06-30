ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — A 63-year-old Rockford man has been arrested and charged in a child porn case, state police said.

On Wednesday, Randy Edward Roossien of Rockford was charged with one count of aggravated child sexually abusive activity, one count of aggravated distribution of child sexually abusive material, one count of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

The Michigan State Police said Roossien was arrested after an investigation found that he had been downloading, viewing and sharing files of child porn on the internet.

He faces up to 25 years in prison for aggravated child sexually abusive activity, 15 years for aggravated distribution of child sexually abusive material, 10 years for aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and 20 years for using a computer to commit a crime.

MSP is encouraging parents to speak to their children about using the internet safely. For resources visit the NCMEC website and MSP ICAC Task Force website.

Anyone with information about possible child sexual exploitation is asked to report it to the CyberTipLine.