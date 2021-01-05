Rockford HS plans to return to full in-person learning in next 2 weeks

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — High schools across our state were allowed to return to in-person learning Monday. Not every school district jumped immediately back into the classroom — at least not completely.

Rockford High School is bringing kids back in two different groups for a hybrid learning model, and both will be in the building two days out of the week. Those groups are alphabetized, A-L and M-Z, while every Wednesday will be fully remote.

The safety protocols like masks are still in effect as students and staff do their best to create physical distance.

The school is planning for a full return to in-person learning, Monday through Friday in the next two weeks.

The full return to in-person learning will depend on the severity of the coronavirus positivity rate in Kent County at that time. The health department says that despite a slight bump in cases Kent County has a nice-looking curve with the last seven-day positivity average at 8.4 percent.

Rockford High School Principal Dan Zang says just having students in the building goes a long way toward helping with mental health.

“I saw a hop in the kids’ steps today. Again, I couldn’t see their smiles, but I could tell through their facial reactions that they were excited to be here,” he said. “And just the conversations we heard in the hallways as students were seeing each other for the first time in a very long time.”

He says this was all made possible because of one word: collaboration.

“We were communicating prior to our break, we communicated over break and we sent communications out just this past weekend to reach out to our students and families,” said Zang. “I think that’s why today worked so well and we’re hoping the next two weeks will work as well, too.”

Of the 2,400 students at Rockford High School, grades 9-12, about 330 are exclusively sticking to virtual learning.