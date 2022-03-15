Rockford Board of Educators president discusses superintendent search

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — Tuesday marks the first round of interviews for the next superintendent of Rockford Public Schools.

Streaming at 1:20 p.m. from the WOOD TV Live Desk, Rockford Public Schools Board of Educators President Nick Reichenbach joins news 8 digital anchor Luke Laster to discuss the interviews.

These are open to the public, both in-person or virtual attendance is encouraged. Reichenbach will share what he hopes will come from this round of interviews and what the next steps will be following them.

Here’s the schedule for interviews of the finalists:

Tuesday at 4 p.m.: Scot Prebles, current superintendent at Forest Hills School District in Cincinnati, Ohio

Friday at 4 p.m.: Shawn Wightman, Ed.D, current superintendent at Marysville Public Schools in Marysville, Michigan

Friday at 5:30 p.m.: Steve Matthews, Ed.D, current superintendent at Novi Community School District in Novi, Michigan

Monday, March 21 at 4 p.m.: Korie Wilson-Crawford, current interim superintendent at Rockford Public Schools

To stream the 1:20 p.m. conversation, head over to the watch tab on woodtv.com or the videos tab on the WOOD TV8 Facebook page.