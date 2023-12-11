PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Elementary students were evacuated from their school after a bomb threat in Plainfield Township Monday, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 2 p.m., Kent County dispatch got a call from the crisis hotline where an anonymous subject threatened Beaumont Elementary, which is part of Rockford Public Schools. The threat mentioned an explosive device, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies responded to the school and evacuated children from the school to the Plainfield Township Offices as a precaution. Explosives detection K-9s searched the school and deputies said the building was clear.

Students were dismissed from the Plainfield Township Offices.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said this was the fourth suspected swatting call it has received since Sunday — one in Grand Rapids Township and three in Plainfield township.

“Thus far, all calls have been unfounded,” the department wrote in a news release. “However, this causes a significant disruption to our community and we will take all necessary precautions.”

The sheriff’s office and the Federal Bureau of Investigations are looking into the threats.