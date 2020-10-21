Robinette’s Facebook problems have nothing to do with Ivanka Trump

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Robinette’s Apple Haus and Winery says problems preventing people from sharing its website link on Facebook started years ago and are unrelated to a recent visit by Ivanka Trump.

She made a stop at the apple orchard just north of Grand Rapids on Monday while campaigning for her father President Donald Trump. Since then, News 8 has received several complaints from viewers who believed Facebook was purposely blocking Robinette’s website because of the visit.

But on Wednesday, a spokesperson for Robinette’s says the problem long predates Ivanka Trump’s trip. The spokesperson said the orchard has reached out to Facebook multiple times to try to fix the issue but Facebook hasn’t been able to find a solution.

Robinette’s said it appreciates the public’s concerns but is focusing on making apple cider and donuts.