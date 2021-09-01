Robinette’s dedicates corn maze in memory of Sept. 11

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s been almost 20 years since the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

To remember those loved and those lost, Robinette’s Apple Haus & Winery just north of Grand Rapids is dedicating its corn maze this year to the devastating date.

“Last year was the first time we used our maze for a tribute and that was for my grandparents who passed last year. I think they’d be proud of us,” Allan Robinette, the farm manager, said. “I remember the images (of Sept. 11) on TV and really how that changed our world. I was too young to understand, but I learned pretty quick; I learned what patriotism was right around then. This is still a great country and this is how we want to show it.”

The corn maze tribute showcases an American flag with the phrase “Never Forget.”

The design of the 2021 corn maze at Robinette’s. (Courtesy)

“This was the first one (idea) that popped up was to use the maze for a tribute again, and what better way to do it than with a six-and-a-half-acre corn maze,” Robinette said.

He said the family has a personal connection.

“My grandfather served in Korea just after World War II and so I think they’d be proud just for that reason alone, but so much more,” Robinette said.

He hopes people use their time at the maze to take a moment of silence and remember a day that America won’t soon forget.

“Just being able to show what we’re proud of is something I really look forward to,” Robinette said.

Right now, Robinette’s is open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. After Labor Day, it will be open all week.