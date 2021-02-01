Roads closed, wires down after Kent County crash

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Several injuries were reported after a car crash in Kent County on Monday, deputies say.

The crash happened near 60th Street and Patterson Avenue.

Kent County deputies said someone was pinned inside of a car and that there were multiple injuries.

Poles and wires were down. Consumers Energy was on scene to repair any issue.

Roads in the area were closed due to the crash. 60th Street was closed from East Parris Avenue to Broadmoor Avenue. Patterson Avenue was closed from 68th Street to Broadmoor Avenue.