Roads closed in Kent County due to flooding

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Several streets in Kent County are closed due to water over the roadway.

The Kent County Road Commission said as of 9 a.m. Monday the following roads were closed due to impassable conditions:

Reeds Lake Boulevard between Manhattan and Reeds Lake Boulevard;

Summit between 12 Mile Road and 13 Mile Road;

Peach Ridge between 8 Mile Road and 9 Mile Road;

Division Avenue between 11 Mile Road and 12 Mile Road;

Friske between 12 Mile Road and 13 Mile Road;

Ashley between M-44 and 7 Mile Road;

Bolt Drive from Grand River Drive to Country Brook.

Drivers are advised to obey all traffic barricades and do not move any road closure barricades. Drivers who do see water covering the roadway are advised to “turn around, don’t drown.”