‘Roadeo’ gives public a taste of snowplow challenges

An Oct. 9, 2019 photo shows one of the plows used in the Midwest Michigan Snowplow Roadeo in Kentwood.

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan road clearing crews spent Wednesday getting ready for winter with a high-stakes competition.

The Kentwood Department of Public Works hosted this year’s Midwest Michigan Snowplow Roadeo and Equipment Show.

The event started 35 years ago as a training exercise and has since grown into a national competition.

This competition event included a timed obstacle course where two drivers from each participating city or county tested their skills, which included avoiding parked cars.

Community members also got a chance to experience driving the big equipment. Some mayors and city commissioners were among the local celebrities who got behind the wheel Wednesday.

“It’s a great opportunity for them to jump in a truck and see what it’s like behind the wheel of a truck. It’s big but it’s difficult to see around and we want the public to know that too — to know the difficulties we face while we’re doing the work for them,” explained Kentwood Director of Public Works John Gorney.

The winner of Wednesday’s Midwest Michigan Snowplow Roadeo will go on to represent the state at a national event in Colorado.