CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews are putting the final touches on a major redo of Main Street, answering the question on many minds in Cedar Springs: Will the road be done in time for the festival?

For weeks, Tasha and her fellow workers at Lume Cannabis Co. on Main Street have been watching the work and wondering about the timetable.

“Red Flannel is huge. It’s a great get-together. There’s a lot of stuff going on in the community,” said Bielecki.

The paving of Main Street right through downtown Cedar Springs started about seven weeks ago. Main Street has needed a facelift for quite some time.

“One of the main questions that comes to me as city manager is ‘When are you going to do Main Street?’ Last time we did it was about 20 years ago,” said Cedar Springs City Manager Darla Falcon.

But would it be done in time for the 84-year-old festival? The city and contractors have been meeting since the beginning to get to ‘yes.’

“We will be done by Red Flannel … in some way, shape or form,” said Falcon.

Monday, crews finished up a rough layer of pavement that will fill the nooks and crannies, so the final layer will be nice and smooth.

“Hopefully it will be done by the end of the week. The main surface will be all put down,” said Falcon.

It will be finished with plenty of time to spare before the Red Flannel kick-off on October 7.

“As long as everybody stays off the road and lets them do their work, we’ll be good,” said Bielecki.