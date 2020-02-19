Road closures near Comstock Park due to fatal crash

The scene of a fatal car crash in Alpine Township. (Feb. 18, 2020)

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A fatal car crash happened near Comstock Park, and authorities are warning of road closures in that area.

The crash happened around 8:05 p.m. on Alpine Avenue NW near 7 Mile Road NW in Alpine Township and involved multiple cars.

They say northbound Alpine Avenue NW will be closed at Vinton Avenue NW and southbound Alpine Avenue NW will be closed at 8 Mile Road NW.

Authorities say at least one person has died.

Alpine Township police, Sparta Township police and the Michigan State Police also responded to the scene.

