The scene of a crash involving an ambulance and another vehicle in Oakfield Township on April 5, 2021.

OAKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are responding to a crash involving an ambulance and another vehicle in Oakfield Township Monday night, they said.

It happened around 10 p.m. in the area of 14 Mile Road NE and Lincoln Lake Avenue NE.

At least three people were injured, authorities said. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department and the Michigan State Police are on scene.

14 Mile Road is closed between Lincoln Lake and Old 14 Mile Road.