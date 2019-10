Part of Larsen Road in Spencer Township collapsed due to a culvert failure. (Courtesy Brittany Worthington – Oct. 10, 2019)

SPENCER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Road Commission say a road in Spencer Township is closed for safety.

Larsen Road between 17 Mile Road and 19 Mile Road are closed due to what they believe could be a road fracture.

The road commission say water levels in a large culver are running high, so they can’t assess the road until water levels drop.

They are monitoring the road and will determine necessary steps on the issue once they can access the road.