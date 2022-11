PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A road was shut down due to a gas leak and power line down in Plainfield Township Thursday afternoon, deputies said.

West River Drive between Pine Island Drive and Buth Drive was shut down, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said.

Dispatch confirmed a gas line outside of a building was hit and the fire department had started an evacuation of buildings closest to the leak.

It is unknown what led up to the line being hit.