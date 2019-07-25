Road closed due to crash involving ambulance near Caledonia

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A road is closed near Caledonia due to a crash involving an ambulance.

It happened around 7 a.m. near the intersection of Broadmoor Avenue SE and 76th Street SE in Caledonia Township.

Broadmoor Avenue is closed at 76th Street due to the crash. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

It’s unknown what led to the crash, if there are any injuries or if a patient was being transported at the time of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with woodtv.com for updates throughout the day.