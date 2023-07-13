WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — A stretch of Kinney Avenue was closed Thursday afternoon while the Walker Fire Department handled a hazmat situation at a manufacturing facility.

City officials say the incident happened at H.B. Fuller. Kinney Avenue is closed between 3 Mile Road and Waldorf Street. According to a social media post, there is no threat to the public.

A city official on scene also confirmed that no one was hurt, though at least one ambulance was on standby.

“Please note the actions taking place right now are strictly precautionary,” the city’s social media post said.

The Walker Police Department, Grand Rapids Fire Department and Kent County Emergency Management were on scene assisting firefighters.

This is a developing story. Stay with WOOD TV8 for the latest updates.