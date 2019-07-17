RiverTown mall, Millennium Park flashing suspect gets jail

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — An Ottawa County man arrested for allegedly exposing himself to people at RiverTown Crossings mall and Millennium Park is getting more jail time.

A Grandville District Court judge Wednesday sentenced Jacob Forbes to 100 days in jail, with credit for the 50 days he’s already spent behind bars. He must also serve 24 months of probation when he’s released.

Forbes was arrested and charged two days after he allegedly exposed himself to a store employee at RiverTown Crossings mall and then approached a woman walking in Millennium Park while he was not wearing any pants.

Forbes pleaded no contest last month to two counts of indecent exposure for the May 22 incidents in Walker and Grandville. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt, but detectives previously said Forbes told them he was involved in both incidents.