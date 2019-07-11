Reward offered for information about gun store break-in

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are offering a reward up to $5,000 for information related to the burglary of a Cascade Township gun store.

Kent County deputies say four masked suspects broke into Barracks 616 around 2:47 a.m. Wednesday and stole 23 handguns.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is offering a reward up to $2,500 for information about the incident. The National Shooting Sports Foundation, a trade association for the firearms industry, will match that amount.

This reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between the NSSF and ATF, which the trade groups matches reward money in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed retailers.

The two groups say they are working in conjunction with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about this crime can contact ATF at 800.283.4867 or the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616.632.6125. Tips can also be submitted anonymously using the Reportit® app or by visiting www.reportit.com.