WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Silent Observer has increased the reward for tips leading to the person or people responsible for the death of 18-year-old Kane Coronado on Nov. 1, 2022.

The reward has been increased to $6,000 for information leading to the killer’s arrest.

Coronado was shot and killed while riding his bike in the 2200 block of Indian Mounds Drive/Kent Trails in Hopewell Indian Mounds Park, south of the I-196 ramps. In that area, the drive is open to cars, bikes and walkers.

To this day, police haven’t determined if the killing was random or targeted.

In March, police said a witness described the suspect as a white man around the age of 30. He was described as having a medium build and with a brown or gray scruffy beard.

A police sketch of a suspect in the November 2022 shooting death of Kane Coronado on Indian Mounds Drive in Wyoming.

Police previously released a possible vehicle description. The witness saw the suspect drive toward Market Avenue and then toward I-196 in a grey sedan, possibly in a model between the years 2000 and 2005. Police said the vehicle could be similar to the body style of a 2005 Chevy Cavalier.

Earlier this month, police cautioned that the suspect may have changed their appearance or gotten rid of the vehicle since the shooting.

If you know anything about the killing of Kane Coronado, please contact Wyoming police at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345, 1.866.774.2345 or https://www.silentobserver.org.