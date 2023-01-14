John Rich in the hospital undergoing treatment for brain cancer. (Courtesy)

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A dying veteran in need of hospice care will be closer to home.

John Rich’s wife Carla tells News 8 Waterford Place retirement community in Jenison has made a hospice bed available for John at no cost to his family.

Last week, the Veteran’s Administration told the family of a Navy veteran dying from brain cancer that the only VA-contracted hospice spaces available were in Portage or Lansing, about an hour drive for the family.

Carla Rich was worried family may not be able to make it in time once John’s final moments are at hand.

Waterford’s offer will keep him closer to his wife and four-year-old son in his final days.

John Rich is set to be transferred to Waterford on Monday.