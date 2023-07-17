A file image from the Wyoming Department of Public Safety of K-9 Dutch with his handler Officer Kelsey Eisen.

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A police dog who retired from the Wyoming Department of Public Safety three years ago has died.

K-9 Dutch died Friday, Wyoming DPS said. He was 13 years old.

Dutch suffered complications from a ruptured tumor in the abdomen. Police said he was too old and his health too poor to undergo surgery, so he was put to sleep.

The police department said Dutch worked for about nine years finding drugs and tracking people. He retired in 2020 and continued to live with his handler Officer Kelsey Eisen.

“Dutch was a loyal and beloved member of the Wyoming Police family and will be greatly missed,” a Monday release said.