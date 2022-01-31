Restaurant teams up with Meijer to offer fresh take-home meals

Food from Amazing Myanmar Asian Cuisine for sale at the Bridge Street Market in Grand Rapids on Jan. 31, 2022.

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A restaurant in Kentwood is partnering with Bridge Street Market and Meijer to offer fresh Burmese and Thai food in some of its stores.

Amazing Myanmar Asian Cuisine.

The Amazing Myanmar Asian Cuisine restaurant is owned by a family of refugees from Burma.

Min Tun, the chef and operations manager, says expanding into the stores has been a dream come true.

“It’s been a long process but finally we did it. We made it,” Tun said.

Tun and his wife started the business in July of 2020 during the pandemic. He moved to Michigan in 2008 after living in Thailand for several years where he worked as a chef and learned to cook Thai food.

“Our goal was if we can open the restaurant, and we would like to serve our community. We’re selling the products in Meijer. It’s just going to be more spread out to the community. We can serve many locations,” Tun said.

Bridge Street Market has already sold 250 meals at its Grand Rapids location since the launch in mid-January, according to store manager Mitchell Cook.

“The community tells us all the time that they want more diverse products, and we really have an initiative to get more diverse makers in here and he was just part of that plan. He brought me the product, it tasted absolutely amazing and once we figured out the packaging and how to get it here, the logistics of it, we knew we would sell it,” Cook said.

The restaurant wants to expand to additional Meijer locations. Bridge Street Market says it is always looking for great local products to make available to customers.

“If you’re making a product locally and you think it’s the best thing since sliced bread, come and show it to me and my team. We want to try it and we want to find a way to get you in the store,” Cook said.