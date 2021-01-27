Residents worry over scheduled power shutoff

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Residents at a Wyoming mobile home park reached out to News 8 after receiving a postcard from Consumers Energy saying the power was being shut off for an upgrade.

The outage affects 430 customers. Some are worried about making through temperatures in the teens.

Residents at Ferrand Estates say their homes have poor insulation and their financial situation leaves them with few options to keep warm during the outage.

“I was a little shocked because I knew it was going to be the coldest time of the year and I would be without heat all evening,” said Dawn Gilman, a resident at Ferrand Estates.

Disbelief was the first thought for Gillman when she received the postcard in the mail, saying her power was going to be out for about six hours on Friday starting at 11 p.m.

“Wouldn’t be able to turn on an electric blanket or anything to keep warm,” she said.

She along with roughly 430 other customers will be left in the cold when the temperature is supposed to drop to the low teens.

“If this is something they are scheduling, it’s obviously not urgent. I could understand if something happened urgently that needs to get done,” Gillman said.

She reached out to Consumers with her concerns, but says they weren’t much help.

“They did say that if my pipes froze, I could go online and request to get it taken care of,” recalled Gilman. “I did feel like they didn’t care.”

She also tried the other officials, but they couldn’t help either.

“Then I thought of you guys. I know you have the WOOD TV8 (Target 8) investigates,” said Gilman.

News 8 reached out to Consumers to see if the time could be adjusted to springtime or at the very least during the day.

“There is no good time to take a power outage,” said Roger Morgenstern with Consumers Energy. “And so, what we do in our planning we try to minimize the inconvenience and one of the challenges we have had since COVID is that a lot of our residential customers prefer not to have an outage during the workday.”

The other piece is that a commercial property on nearby 44th Street hired an electrician for a transformer move.

Consumers says it tried to minimize the shutdown effects by scheduling the move and an upgrade for the trailer park at the same time.

After News 8 brought the concerns to a Consumers Energy, the power company is now considering helping with hotel costs.