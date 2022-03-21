WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators are looking into what caused a massive apartment building fire in Walker over the weekend and why portions of the fire alarm system apparently failed.

They’re not the only ones looking for answers.

“I just don’t know why the alarms did go off. I don’t know why,” said one resident whose apartment was gutted by the fire.

She asked not to be identified out of fear management at the apartment complex may retaliate.

Several residents of Westown at Wilson said they didn’t hear alarms in the hallways and common areas of Building 200 sound as smoke from the fire filled those areas early Saturday. About 20 residents escaped the fire and there were no injuries.

A bird’s-eye view of the fire damage to one of the buildings at Westown at Wilson. (March 21, 2022)

The first sign of trouble was hours before when, while she was at work, the resident heard about the lights in Building 200’s common area flickering.

“My boyfriend had texted me earlier that that happened and there was a burning smell. And I smelled that as well when I got into the apartment,” said the resident, who said she went to bed about 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

“And then I woke up at 3:45 (a.m.) hearing car horns and I saw the fire out of my window,” she said.

“We’re investigating what that’s all about,” Walker Fire Chief Dave Pelton said. “We wish they would have called 911 at that first smell. This would have been a different outcome.”

On Monday, Walker Fire Department inspectors worked with insurance investigators to find the cause. Early signs point to an electrical issue. There are indications the fire started inside a wall in a stairwell on the northeast corner of the building and spread to the attic area, where it raced above the occupied apartments.

Building codes don’t require sprinklers in the attic areas.

The fire chief said at least some smoke alarms in individual apartments appeared to be working, but some didn’t sound because doors to the apartments held back the smoke.

The buildings are less than 5 years old and were inspected before anyone was allowed to move in. The fire chief says if the fire did start in the walls, even an inspection may not have caught the problem.

“Those are the ones, when you get that smell, or if you get like lights flickering or unexplained power outages, those are usually indicative to an electrical issue, and that’s when you call maintenance or you call the fire department,” Pelton said.

It’s too early in the investigation to tell if an electrical problem also caused the alarm failure. Walker firefighters are working with the alarm company to figure out what happened.

The fire damage to one of the buildings at Westown at Wilson. (March 21, 2022)

The fire damage to one of the buildings at Westown at Wilson. (March 21, 2022)

The fire damage to one of the buildings at Westown at Wilson. (March 21, 2022)

Management at the complex said it was not authorized to make a statement on the fire nor the lack of alarms. That answer’s not sitting well with residents, both those left homeless and those in other buildings worried that it could happen to them.

“They have valid questions and concerns that need to be answered by management… or least know that there’s as plan in place, and we have not heard anything,” the resident said.

The message from the Walker fire chief wants is if you smell smoke, even though you may not think it’s a big deal, call 911. Firefighters would rather check out a false alarm than tackle a blaze that puts lives in danger.