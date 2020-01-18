Closings & Delays
Residents float ideas for Ada Twp. park at outdoor meeting

Kent County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
A crowd attends the outdoor meeting at Leonard Park hosted by the Ada Township Parks and Recreation Department on Jan. 18, 2020.

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Ada Township Parks and Recreation hosted an outdoor meeting Saturday morning to give residents a chance to weigh in on a plan to redevelop Leonard Park.

Warmed by fire pits and hot drinks, residents gathered inside Ada Covered Bridge to look at the plans and suggest their own ideas.

“We always want to hear from the residents as well as the general public that uses this and what would really help them have better use of the park,” Parks and Recreation Director Mark Fitzpatrick said.

Goals include making Leonard Park more easy to walk through and access from the river, improving accessibility to people with disabilities, better utilizing green space, and upgrading the ballpark and electrical system.

Fitzpatrick said the work could cost anywhere between $150,000 to $400,000 over about three years.

The township will host another public meeting on the redevelopment next month and then finalize the plan before April 1.

