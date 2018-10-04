Rescuers seek owner who abandoned dog with note Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Ghost was found wandering with this note. (Courtesy Carri Shipaila of LuvnPupz) [ + - ] Video

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — After a dog was found wandering the streets carrying a note that said she needed a new home, rescue workers are looking for her owner.

"At first I was like, 'Who does this?'" Carri Shipaila, the president of the LuvnPupz rescue in Wyoming, told 24 Hour News 8 Wednesday. "I'm glad they reached out, (but it's) probably not the best way."

The 6-month-old coon hound is named Ghost. Shipaila wouldn't say exactly where Ghost was found, but did say it was outside Kent County.

"I am lost and looking for a home," read Ghost's note, which was written in red marker on a recipe card. "My owner had a stroke and cannot care for me. Please do not take me to a shelter."

"Ghost was dirty, really dirty, a little scared and confused," Shipaila said.

The dog is now doing OK.

"She's very happy, she's very friendly," Shipaila said. "She just deserves a little bit better than what she has going on right now."

She's looking to contact Ghost's owner.

"Please call me, message the (Facebook) page, text me," Shipaila pleaded. "It doesn't matter what your name is, nobody will ever need to know. But call me, do something."

She said people who find themselves no longer able to care for their pets have plenty of options to safely give them up.

"If you can't take care of the animal, surrender it to the shelter, call the shelter, call your vet, check your neighbors, ask your friends, see if you can place it responsibly," she said.

The Humane Society of West Michigan will accept pets, but also advised people to try AdoptaPet.com first.

"People are going to look at this in a bad light: 'Oh, how could somebody do that?' Walk a day in their shoes, then understand. We don't know the circumstances, but we're here to help," Shipaila said.