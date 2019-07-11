Swimmer dies after being pulled from lake in Lowell

LOWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — A swimmer who went under in a Lowell lake has died.

The incident happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Stoney Lakeside Park and Dog Park off Bowes Street SE in Lowell.

Emergency responders on the scene where a man went under the water in Stoney Lake in Lowell. (July 11, 2019)

Lowell police say a 41-year-old man tried to swim to an island in Stoney Lake when he slipped below the surface. Officers say the man was underwater for about 30 minutes before he was found in about 15 feet of water and pulled out.

Rescuers were working to revive the man on the beach Thursday afternoon, but he died at the scene.

Officers are not releasing the man’s name at this time.