WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say there are reports of injuries after a two-car crash in Walker.

The crash happened shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of 3 Mile Road and Elmridge Drive NW.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route as authorities investigate and work to clear the scene.

The Walker Police Department said there are reports of serious injuries.

It’s unknown how many people were injured or what led to the crash.