ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — Plans to build a hotel in downtown Rockford are continuing after it was initially paused due to the pandemic, MiBiz reports.

Wheeler Development Group LLC is again advancing on plans to build the 54-room hotel at 12 S. Main St., News 8 partner MiBiz reported on Wednesday. The design for the hotel is not yet finished, but it will include two restaurants.

The developer is the same one that recently ditched plans for a 24-story building in downtown Grand Rapids, citing the “current economic market.”