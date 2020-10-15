Report of shots fired leads to school lockdowns in Wyoming

Authorities investigating after reports of gunshots in Wyoming Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020.

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after reports of gunshots in Wyoming Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. on Burton Street SW between Burlingame and Cleveland avenues.

Capt. James Maguffee with the Wyoming Department of Public Safety told News 8 that officers continue to investigate the incident but at this time, it doesn’t appear anyone was injured.

Godfrey-Lee Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Polston said all schools were in lockdown out of an abundance of caution. The lockdowns have since been lifted.

Anyone with information is asked to call WDPS at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.