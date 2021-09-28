1 killed, 1 airlifted after 4-vehicle crash near Caledonia

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver was killed and another was airlifted to the hospital after a four-vehicle crash near Caledonia Tuesday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. on 100th Street SE near the intersection of East Paris Avenue SE in Gaines Township.

Kent County dispatchers said 100th Street is closed between Patterson and East Paris avenues while authorities investigate and work to clear the scene. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said a driver did not stop for traffic that had slowed down on eastoubnd 100th Street and caused a four-car, rear-end crash.

The at-fault driver was airlifted to the hostipal and the driver of the first vehicle that was hit was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The names of the drivers have not been released.

There were no other reports of injuries.