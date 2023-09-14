GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County has paused plans for its Sustainable Business Park as it evaluates its partnership with a waste solutions company that was a key player in the plans, according to a report from Crain’s Grand Rapids.

In 2021, the county chose Anaergia Inc., a waste solutions company, to begin project development for the Kent County Bioenergy Facility, the Sustainable Business Park’s anchor tenant, Crain’s reported Thursday. Crain’s previously reported that Anaergia would build and operate the bioenergy plant.

Now, the Kent County Department of Public Works is reevaluating that partnership as Anaergia experiences financial hardship, according to the report.

Crain’s reported that Anaergia’s net losses increased by almost 300% in the second quarter of 2023, as compared to the same period in 2022.

The company’s CFO said “substantial doubt exists about (Anaergia’s) ability to continue,” according to the report.

As the DPW reviews the partnership, the Kent County Board of Commissioners has delayed a vote that could have advanced the Sustainable Business Project, Crain’s reported.

“After consulting with the Kent County Board of Commissioners, we have delayed any vote while our review and due diligence takes place,” Dar Baas, the director of Kent County DPW, told Crain’s in a statement.

The Sustainable Business Park would be located near Byron Center’s South Kent Landfill. The state has invested millions of dollars in the project.

The DPW previously said the bioenergy facility there would increase recycling, reduce landfill use and create jobs in the area.

It was not clear when the board would vote on the park, according to Crain’s.