Report: Others witnessed alleged abuse by former daycare teacher

CALEDONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — A report from the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs details abuse allegations at Milestones Early Learning Center in Caledonia.

In November, former classroom leader Julie Rees was asked to resign after allegations she physically and verbally abused children. The 51-year-old is now facing a child abuse charge in relation to things she allegedly did at the childcare center.

A 2015 booking photo of Julie Rees.

The LARA report shows Rees, referred to as Child Care Staff Member 1 or CCSM 1 in the document, was hired in September of 2021 and says the investigation was launched after an unidentified complainant reported concerns about the behavior of one teacher at the facility.

The report is heavily redacted to protect children and staffers privacy but includes in-depth interview findings from several classroom staffers, administrators and parents.

One staffer, who is referred to in the report as CCSM 2, told investigators she watched Rees grab multiple students by the arm and drag them across the floor. The staffer goes on to say the children’s feet were not touching the ground at the time. She said she did not notice any bruises or scratches on the children after Rees would do this and she did not report the incidents.

The teacher also told investigators while she didn’t suspect sexual abuse, she was uncomfortable with the fact that Rees would sit in a chair in the bathroom while the kids used the restroom. She said most of the students were potty trained, but Rees told her she was doing this to prevent students from making messes.

Another teacher, referred to as CCSM 4, told investigators she witnessed Rees yelling at a student and ripping off the hood to their jacket. The teacher said she offered Rees help, but the 51-year-old did not answer and walked away. CCSM 4 said the interaction made her concerned for the children’s safety, so she stuck around for a while longer. CCSM 4 says she sent an email to directors about her concerns regarding Rees following the incident.

In the report, CCSM 3 said she worked alongside Rees all day. She told investigators she saw her open hand smack a child on the cheeks and threaten other students if they were not quiet she would squeeze their lips and cheeks shut.

CCSM 3 says Rees would often pick children up and “slam” them on their buttocks. The worker also says she witnessed Rees push a student to the ground, causing rug burn to the boy’s face. CCSM 3 says she went to the program director on multiple occasions with her concerns about Rees and was told she needs to write down and document her concerns.

CCSM 3 told investigators she feared what Rees would do to her or the children if she learned she was documenting her behavior. CCSM 3 says she did not tell the program director all her concerns as a result.

Investigators also spoke to the parents of one child who came home with what they described as a “goose egg” on his head. The parent said when they asked Rees what happened she didn’t know and told them to “chalk it up as her free-be.”

The parents told investigators their child had been regularly coming home with marks after Rees started at the childcare center. The goose egg appeared to be the last straw. The parents say they pulled their student from Milestones following the incident.

Administrators were also interviewed for the investigation. Program director Becky Woronko, who no longer appears on the company website, told investigators Rees was hired because of her master’s degree in early education and lots of experience in the classroom.

Woronko said she was made aware of a situation in which Rees allegedly grabbed a student. She told investigators she watched a live stream of Rees’ classroom following the complaint and noticed a tone of voice she felt was not in line with the company standards and some yelling. She says she did not notice physical abuse.

Assistant program director Jennifer Rhodes said she also watched the video live stream after the complaint about a student’s arm being pulled but did not notice physical abuse, only poor verbal communication to students.

Woronko told investigators it was not until later that she was made aware of physical abuse allegations. She said she believed the issue was mostly verbal and could be worked on. She also said she did receive a complaint from the parent whose student came home with a goose egg on their head but she was not aware of where it came from.

Woronko said she did receive a complaint from CCSM 4 about Rees yelling at students. She said the complaints she received from CCSM 2 and CCSM 3 were mostly centered on Rees treatment of other coworkers, not students.

The LARA investigator concluded staff members, who are mandatory reporters of abuse and neglect in children, were not doing so properly. In the LARA report, the childcare center said they plan to re-train staff.

Rees was asked to resign in November after Milestones says the realized Rees was not a good fit.

News 8 learned this is not the first time Rees was let go in connection to child abuse allegations. In 2020, she was terminated from her position at William C Abney Academy in Grand Rapids after allegedly dragging a student out of a classroom by their foot.

Milestones says she passed all background checks despite this allegation.

Rees is due back in court March 8.