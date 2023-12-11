KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — The parent company of Woodland Mall has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Crain’s reports.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust made the filing on Sunday, News 8 partner Crain’s Grand Rapids Business reported. The filing for Chapter 11 protection is part of its plan to reorganize and reduce its debt by $880 million.

A spokesperson for Woodland Mall told News 8 it will continue as normal. It is not a debtor in the case as Woodland Mall “collateralizes a separate mortgage loan.”

“The mall’s loan is expected to be extended,” the spokesperson said in a the statement. “As such, shoppers can expect the same great experience they always have well into the future.”

PREIT also filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in November of 2020, Crain’s reports.