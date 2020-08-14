Repairs underway on Wyoming Regional Water System main

Crews remove an old water transmission main that feeds the Wyoming Regional Water System. (Courtesy Ottawa County Road Commission)

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Wyoming Regional Water System customers are reminded they should not use their sprinklers while work on a transmission main continues.

Crews on Wednesday removed part of the main, which runs along New Holland Street through Ottawa County. Now, they’ll install new piping, test the pressure and disinfect it.

The cracked inside of an old Wyoming Regional Water System transmission main that was removed. (Courtesy Ottawa County Road Commission)

While the work is ongoing, all 230,000 Wyoming Regional Water System customers in Kent and Ottawa counties should not use their sprinklers. The ban went into effect Tuesday.

There is a second transmission line still working, but it only has enough capacity to properly serve indoor use, public works officials say. The water is still safe to drink as long as system pressure is maintained.

The sprinkler ban is expected to be lifted by Aug. 25.