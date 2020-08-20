Repairs complete, sprinkler ban lifted across W MI

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Officials have lifted a sprinkler ban Wednesday night that impacted residents across West Michigan.

The Wyoming Regional Water System declared a level three water emergency while two water transmission mains were being repaired.

The ban went into Aug. 11 and was lifted at 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

The repairs impacts homeowners in several cities and townships in Kent and Ottawa counties, including the city of Hudsonville, Georgetown Township and the city of Wyoming. The Wyoming system serves some 230,000 customers.

The ban was expected to be lifted Aug. 25 but the city says the job was completed ahead of schedule due to good weather and hard work from contractors Kamminga & Roodvoets and Prein & Newhof.

The two water transmission mains can carry up to 104 gallons of water per day, the city says.

More information on the water transmission main repairs can be found on the city’s website.