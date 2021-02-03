Rep. Meijer to hold virtual town hall tonight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer will hold his first virtual town hall this evening.

The 7:30 p.m. event will be held via Zoom; you can RSVP online. The town hall will also stream live on Meijer’s Facebook page.

Meijer, R-Grand Rapids, was elected in November and had been a member of Congress less than a week before an angry mob stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, trying to stop the certification of the Electoral College vote.

Related Content Meijer: Accountability needed to overcome damage of election lies

The next week, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to impeach former President Donald Trump — for a second time — for inciting the insurrection. Meijer, along with U.S. Rep. Fred Upton of St. Joseph, were among 10 Republicans who voted to impeach.

A trial is expected to start in the Senate next week.

“Many of the (senators) who were highly critical (of Trump’s role in the riot) have softened and/or just said, ‘Well, it’s time to move on.’ That, to me, it what’s especially troubling,” Meijer told News 8 in a video call Monday. “I think unless we have accountability, unless we say that we do not tolerate political violence or politicians who flirt with or right up to that line or frankly are complicit in inciting those type of violent behaviors, unless we’re clear and unequivocal in that condemnation and holding those responsible, then we’re never going to be able to move past this point.”

Trump has denied he was responsible for the riot and his attorneys have also argued that the trial is unconstitutional because Trump is no longer sitting president.