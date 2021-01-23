Rep. Meijer attracts GOP challenge after impeachment vote

Michigan’s 3rd District Congressional Republican candidate Peter Meijer speaks at a campaign rally, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Grand Rapids, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A newly elected Michigan Republican congressman who voted to impeach President Donald Trump is already drawing a GOP opponent for the 2022 race.

Tom Norton, a Trump supporter, says he’ll challenge Rep. Peter Meijer in the Republican primary in the Grand Rapids area.

Norton finished third in August. Norton says Meijer destroyed “trust with voters” with his vote to impeach Trump after the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot.

Norton says he’s already collecting campaign contributions. Meijer says he knew his vote could create a backlash among Republicans.

But Meijer says elected officials aren’t effective if they’re always looking over their shoulder.