Rental assistance funds available for several West MI counties

KENT COUNTY, Mich. (WOOD) — Starting Monday, the Michigan Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) will administer the COVID Emergency Rental Assistance (CERA) Program to provide rental and utility assistance for eligible renter households.

The program will work through local nonprofits to distribute funds to people in the community who’ve been impacted by the pandemic to maintain housing stability.

According to the MSHDA, the program can serve renter households that have incomes less than 80% of Area Median Income (AMI) and meet the following conditions:

Individual(s) in the household has qualified for unemployment benefits or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or has experienced other financial hardship due directly or indirectly to the coronavirus outbreak; and

Individual(s) in the household can demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability evidenced by a past due utility or rent notice.

An online application portal will be made available at the end of March or beginning of April. This will be the best way to apply for those that have a smart phone, tablet, or computer. Tenants and landlords can also apply through their local service agency.

Several West Michigan counties will have funds available. A full list can be found here.