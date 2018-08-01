REI reveals plans for Woodland Mall store

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. An image provided by REI shows the company's store in Dublin, Ohio. It's unclear if the store slated for Kentwood will have a similar appearance. (REI)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. An image provided by REI shows the company's store in Dublin, Ohio. It's unclear if the store slated for Kentwood will have a similar appearance. (REI)

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — REI is sharing its plans for a new store near 28th Street SE in Kentwood.

The recreation gear retailer plans to open its 20,000 square-foot facility inside the newly redesigned Woodland Mall next spring. REI says its store will carry gear and clothing for some of the top activities in West Michigan, including paddling, biking and running.

Additionally, REI Grand Rapids will host workshops focused on outdoor recreation, and will continue to invest in Michigan trails.

REI says the store will help fill a void in “Western Michigan’s hub for outdoor recreation”; it has nearly 10,000 active REI members live in the Grand Rapids area, according to the company.

REI expects to hire more than 40 employees for the new store later this year or in early 2019. Those interested should check the company’s website for openings.

This is REI’s fourth store in Michigan; the company already has locations in Ann Arbor, Northville and Troy.