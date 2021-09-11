Rehabilitated bald eagle released into wild in Lowell

The rehabilitated bald eagle was released on Sept. 11 in honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11. (courtesy Bruce Doll)

LOWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — A rehabilitated bald eagle that recovered from lead poisoning was released back into the wild in Lowell Saturday, in honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Mike Van Timmeren of Lowell went outside on a cold winter day back on Feb. 14 and found a bald eagle in distress on a frozen-over flat river, just north of Fallasburg.

He called the Wildside Rehabilitation & Education Center in Eaton Rapids. The center came out to rescue the bird and to do some tests to start the bird’s recovery.

Van Timmeren says he was surprised when he was told why the bird was so ill and unable to fly: The eagle had high levels of lead in its blood. It was diagnosed with lead poisoning.

Bald eagles often die from lead poisoning.

After months of care the eagle was ready to go back into the wild. Wildside called Mike to set up a time to release the eagle back into the wild.

They decided to release the eagle on Sept. 11, in honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Wildside met with him in Lowell and released the bald eagle back into the wild around 2 p.m. Saturday.