Registration for Kentwood Baseball League significantly down this year

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Leaders with the Kentwood Baseball League are trying to get the word out about registration after seeing significantly fewer players signup, especially for girls softball.

Brennen See, the league’s president, said on average, there are around 500 to 600 players each season. So far this year, only 115 have signed up. He added that it’s not just on the youth level.

“We’ve been noticing this at the high school level as well. They’re having a hard time getting girls softball players from middle school to transition to the high school, and it all starts at a young age.”

See believes a lot of it has to do with the COVID-19 rules and regulations.

“Last year, it was really hard to make people come through with guidelines that the state had put out. Now, we’re a little bit more relaxed on that. We follow the same guidelines that (Michigan High School Athletic Association) does,” See said.

Last year, there were only three girls teams in each division. Typically, the league has about eight teams per division of girls.

This year, 7- and 8-year-old girls can play for free as part of a new incentive. See hopes this will help get more girls involved with the sport, adding there are countless ways kids and parents can benefit from being involved.

“Being on a team from day one, studies show that it’s beneficial for kids. Working with other teams, you learn how to problem-solve, learn communication skills, and build friendships that last forever. I’m still friends from when I played in league with kids that were on my team, and that was 20 years ago,” See said.

He added that seeing the interaction between kids and coaches can also help parents communicate with their children even better.

“You’re going to see a coach communicate with your child and it’s going to click between them. You’re going to be like, maybe I can bring that at home and make it connect as well. Whether that’s with schoolwork or with chores, discipline — sports help with all of that.”

KBL has been a part of the community for more than 45 years, helping young athletes get the experience needed before they get into higher levels of athletics.

Registration for the spring season is currently open for boys ages 4 1/2 to 14 and girls 4 1/2 to 15. It will close on March 5, with team selection taking place in the following weeks. There is no residency restriction, so you don’t have to live in Kentwood to play.

The opening day ceremony is set for May 14, which will feature fun activities, speeches and a parade.

See said the league is also in need of volunteers and sponsors. Sponsorship and advertisement opportunities can be found here.