Recreational pot shop opens in Lowell Friday

LOWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — A new recreational marijuana shop will open its doors in Lowell Friday.

Lume Cannabis Company’s Lowell location opens at 1 p.m. Friday. It’s located at 1425 Main Street. Its normal store hours will be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

To celebrate the store’s opening, Lume said it will offer a 10% discount to all first-time customers.

A full list of products available at the Lowell location can be found online.

The new location is Lume’s 12th store in Michigan.