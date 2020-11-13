Recreational pot shop opens in Lowell Friday

LOWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — A new recreational marijuana shop will open its doors in Lowell Friday.
Lume Cannabis Company’s Lowell location opens at 1 p.m. Friday. It’s located at 1425 Main Street. Its normal store hours will be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
To celebrate the store’s opening, Lume said it will offer a 10% discount to all first-time customers.
A full list of products available at the Lowell location can be found online.
The new location is Lume’s 12th store in Michigan.
<iframe src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d11684.408560080383!2d-85.36387819416751!3d42.93397353678248!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x88185b563c2aad67%3A0xb64304e9ff62ce34!2s1425%20W%20Main%20St%2C%20Lowell%2C%20MI%2049331!5e0!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1605285182303!5m2!1sen!2sus" width="100%" height="450" frameborder="0" style="border:0;" allowfullscreen="" aria-hidden="false" tabindex="0"></iframe>