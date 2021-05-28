Recreational pot shop opens in Cedar Springs Saturday

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new recreational marijuana shop will open its doors in Cedar Springs Saturday.

Lume Cannabis Company’s Cedar Springs location is located at 16 N. Main Street NE. Its normal store hours will 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays.

To celebrate the store’s opening, Lume said the first 100 customers to make a purchase will get a free swag bag and customers placing an order of $50 or more will receive their choice of a free .7-gram pre-roll or two-pack Lume edibles. All products are also 15% off storewide on May 29.

The new location is Lume’s 20th store in Michigan.