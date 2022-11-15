A bird’s-eye-view of the US-131 and Wealthy Street interchange in Grand Rapids. (

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Cross streets with US-131 make up half of the most dangerous intersections in Kent County, according to a recent report from Michigan Auto Law.

Law firm Michigan Auto Law annually publishes lists of the most dangerous intersections in Kent County based on police car accident report data from the year before. The most recent report shows that in 2021, crash numbers were up from the year before when pandemic lockdowns significantly lowered traffic volume.

The intersection of US-131 and Wealthy Street proved to be the most dangerous intersection for the sixth year in a row with a total of 134 crashes and 26 injuries.

Here are the top ten most dangerous intersections in Kent County for 2021 as published by Michigan Auto Law:

US-131 at Wealthy Street, Grand Rapids with 134 crashes, 26 injuries US-131 at Franklin Street SW, (now Martin Luther King Jr. Street) Grand Rapids with 75 crashes, 10 injuries US-131 at Burton Street SW, Grand Rapids with 65 crashes, 13 injuries 28th Street SE at Kalamazoo Avenue SE, Grand Rapids with 63 crashes, 20 injuries US-131 at 54th Street, Wyoming with 61 crashes, 16 injuries US-131 at 28th Street, Wyoming with 59 crashes, 16 injuries 28th Street SE at S Division Avenue, Grand Rapids with 58 crashes, 17 injuries 28th Street at Breton Road SE, Grand Rapids with 57 crashes, 15 injuries 44th Street SE at Eastern Avenue SE, Kentwood with 53 crashes, 21 injuries 28th Street SE at Broadmoor Avenue SE, Grand Rapids with 52 crashes, 10 injuries

The most dangerous intersection in Kent County ranks fifth most dangerous in Michigan. To see rankings from across the state, visit the Michigan Auto Law website.