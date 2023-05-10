CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Within two minutes, thieves were able to break the window of a rare car, get it started and take off, the owner of a Caledonia-area dealership says.

Around 4:16 a.m. Wednesday morning thieves crossed the street at Broadmoor Avenue to Comodo Motors, dealership owner Jordan Baker said.

The dealership, located at 8325 Broadmoor Ave. by 84th Street in Caledonia Township, specializes in rare American muscle cars.

The thieves stopped at the lot’s 2020 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Widebody. The car is ‘sinamon stick’ colored, or a burnt orange, with brass monkey wheels. Baker said only 35 were made in that color in 2020 — “just absolutely beautiful.”

A 2020 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Widebody was stolen from a local dealership. (Courtesy Jordan Baker)

The thieves broke the window of the locked car and used a computer to program a new key, Baker said. They took off with it at 4:18 a.m.

The next morning when he arrived at the lot, Baker saw that the car was gone.

“It was missing right from the front corner,” Baker said. “That’s where it was last night, we had a customer look at it last night, and there’s just smashed glass, crinkled up tint on the ground right there where it was parked. And naturally I’m just devastated seeing that.”

He called police right away and is now trying to get the word out to the community to keep an eye out for the car.

“They didn’t hit the cars that were in front of it and back of it, thankfully, but it’s just a brazen theft,” he said.

Comodo Motors was selling it for close to $120,000. The engine in the car alone can sell for $30,000 to $40,000, Baker said.

He said it’s difficult as a small business.

“That’s a special car, that’s our livelihood,” he said. “…It’s gone.”

A spokesperson for the Kent County Sheriff’s Office told News 8 deputies are investigating. Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office at 616.632.6100 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

For owners of rare cars like the Hellcat, Baker recommended getting a GPS tracker like an Apple AirTag.