CALEDONIA CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A rare car that was stolen out of the parking lot at Comodo Motors in Caledonia has been found in Louisville, Kentucky. Back in May, a 2020 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Widebody was stolen in minutes from their dealership.

“This is our prized, like one-of-a-kind piece,” said Jordan Baker, owner of Comodo Motors. “And I knew right then and there, it was gone. It was stolen. This is a very, very rare car. It’s the pure American, muscle performance car.”

For almost two months, Baker and his wife, Mary searched all over for the car. Before it was stolen off of their lot, they had it priced at $129,000.

“It was just glass on the ground,” said Baker. “So, I knew, right then and there, that the challenger’s gone. First of all, it’s just violating, because it’s gone. And you work so hard to be able to get something.”

A 2020 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Widebody stolen from the Comodo Motors in Caledonia was found in Louisville, Kentucky. (Courtesy) A 2020 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Widebody stolen from the Comodo Motors in Caledonia was found in Louisville, Kentucky. (Courtesy)

The couple even took to social media to share the news, hoping others would see their videos and know something they didn’t. A GPS tracker even pointed them to Northern Michigan.

“It said it was in Frankfort, it said it was in Benzie County, Glen Arbor, Empire,” explained Baker. “Over a course of three weeks, we spent over a week of our own hunting time in Northern Michigan, flying drones, searching, pulling up to people’s houses, door knocking, spraying flyers. Talking to the police, I mean at one point, we had talked to the FBI.”

However, they had no luck. Until they got hooked up with Michael Gatling, an attorney based in Mississippi, who specializes in similar missions.

“I called the guy, I called Jordan with Comodo Motors, I could tell at first, he was a little apprehensive, you know, he was like, ‘Who is this guy in Mississippi calling me?'” said Gatling.

On a Sunday, a few weeks after trekking through Northern Michigan, the couple got a call around 4 a.m. The call they were waiting for.

“I get a phone call from somebody, which it turned out to be in Louisville, and they said, ‘I think I saw your car,'” said Baker.

The person on the end of the phone sent him a video of his car, doing burnouts and driving erratically.

Baker knew right away it was his car.

“Remember in Home Alone where he slaps his face. It was an absolute scream,” said Baker. I mean, I couldn’t believe it.”

In a statement, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said it is working with Louisville Metro Police on the case and have a potential suspect.