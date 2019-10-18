Rapid bus involved in Wyoming crash

Kent County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Authorities on scene of a three-vehicle crash involving a Rapid bus in Wyoming Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating a crash involving a Rapid bus that seriously injured two people.

The crash happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection Byron Center Avenue and Holliday Drive. It involved two cars and a Rapid bus, according to a News 8 crew on scene.

Dispatchers confirmed two people with serious injuries were taken to the hospital.

It’s unclear what led to the crash.

As of 2 p.m., the intersection remained blocked. Drivers should avoid the area and seek an alternative route as crews work to clear the scene.

