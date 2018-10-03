Teens injured in car-bus crash near RiverTown Crossings Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A damaged Rapid bus rests in front of RiverTown Crossings mall in Grandville following a crash involving another car. (Oct. 3, 2018) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Aero Med lands in the RiverTown Crossings parking lot near the scene of a crash involving a Rapid bus and car. (Oct. 3, 2018) [ + - ]

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating a crash in front of RiverTown Crossings mall involving a Rapid bus and a car carrying three teenage girls.

The crash happened around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday at Rivertown Parkway and Potomac Avenue SW in Grandville.

24 Hour News 8 arrived at the scene to find a damaged Rapid bus with its shattered windshield resting on the roadway, and a crumpled car nearby.

Grandville Police Chief Dan Steere said two of girls were listed in serious condition and the third was in critical condition.

Aero Med landed in a parking lot for RiverTown Crossings and waited as firefighters worked for nearly 30 minutes to free one of the teens trapped in the wrecked car. However, the helicopter wasn't used to transport her.

One passenger on the bus was injured but refused medical attention, Steere said.