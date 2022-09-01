CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Gerald R. Ford International Airport will host the annual Runway 5K and 1 mile fun run this month, an event that attracts runners and walkers from around the state.

The event is set for Saturday, Sept. 24. The course is a loop from the economy parking lot to the taxiway, then onto the general runway and back to the parking lot.

The event supports a local nonprofit each year. This time, the airport has partnered with Kids’ Food Basket.

About 1,000 people are expected to take part. Runners are encouraged to register before the event at runsignup.com.

For a conversation with Lisa Carr, the public safety and operations director for Ford Airport, watch the video in the player above.